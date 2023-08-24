Mother Teacher Preparatory School, Barnala

The school organised a presentation on ‘Health and hygiene’ for Class VII and VIII students. Principal Daljeet Singh appraised the students of the strong connection between hygiene and health and stressed on adopting the best hygiene practices. He said, “Let’s pledge to prioritise our health and hygiene, not just for our sake, but for the betterment of society as a whole.”
