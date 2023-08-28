Mother Teacher Preparatory School, Barnala

The school organised essay writing, painting and poetry activities under the CBSE guidelines “2nd Expression Series”. Students of Class IX to XII wrote essays, made paintings, composed poems on the topic “Promote Cleaner, Greener and Bluer Earth” or on the topic “Impact of Globalisation on World Economy”. According to Principal Daljeet Singh, it was a very useful activity, about the awareness of pollution and world economy, adding knowledge about the “G-20 India’s Vision of harmonious world”.

