Mother Teacher Preparatory School, Barnala

The school conducted a thoughtful event for students on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. They participated in a ‘plantable’ thali decoration activity, where they creatively adorned thalis with eco-friendly materials. This not only highlighted the festival’s significance, but also promoted environmental awareness. For kindergarten students, an engaging eco-friendly rakhi-making session took place. The little ones crafted beautiful rakhis using sustainable materials, adding a touch of creativity to the festive spirit.
