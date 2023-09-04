Mother Teacher Preparatory School, Barnala

Students of the school participated in a district-level rifle shooting competition. Tanveer Kaur (VIII Newton) got the first position in the under-14 age group and Moksh (VIII Dedication) won gold medal in the under-14 age group. Amanveer Singh Padam (X Inspiration) won gold medal and Arvind Singh (XI Commerce A) received bronze medal in the under-17 age group, whereas Randeep Singh (XI Science) got gold medal in the under-19 age group. Principal Daljeet Singh congratulated the students and encouraged them to be more committed for the state-level competitions.

