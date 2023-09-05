Mother Teacher Preparatory School, Barnala

National Sports Day was celebrated at the school. Students of different age groups participated in various indoor and outdoor sports events. Indoor sports activities included games like ludo, chess, carrom and outdoor sports activities included basketball, shot put and discus throw. These activities were conducted under the supervision of Sports Coach Navdeep Singh, Divya Joshi and Shikha Kashyap. On this occasion, the Principal of the school Daljeet Singh said, “The main purpose of celebrating the National Sports Day is to improve the physical and mental capacity of children.”
