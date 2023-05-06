Mother Teacher School, Barnala

The school celebrated 'International Dance Day'. The day was chosen to commemorate the birth of Jean George's Noverre, a French dancer. To mark this day with the aim to hone dancing skills of the students, an Inter-House Dance Competition was organised for classes III to VI. The theme of the competition was 'Folk dance of different states'. The students performed the dances well. It was tough for the judges to decide the winner. The judges for the day were Dikshit Verma and Swaranjit Sharma. Results were announced by the House Convener. The first position was begged by Auqa House, Second by Ventus House and Ignis House came third. After the result announcement, Principal Daljeet Rana honoured the winners with a trophy. He congratulated them. The programme was concluded with the vote of thanks followed by the National Anthem.