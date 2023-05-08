Mother Teacher School, Barnala

The school celebrated International Dance Day. The day was chosen to commemorate the birthday of Jean George's Noverre, a French dancer. The aim of honing the dancing skills of students, an inter-house dance competition was organised for classes III to VI. The theme of the competition was 'Folk dance of different states'. The dancers set the floor on fire. The attractive costume, fluid dance movements and fascinating props made it tough for the judges to decide the winner. Auqa House came first, while Ventus House was adjudged second. Principal Daljeet Rana honoured the winners with a trophy.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Another 'mysterious' blast on Amritsar's heritage street triggers panic
On Saturday night, a mysterious blast had left six persons, ...
Kerala houseboat tragedy : Death count rises to 21, rescue operation under way
The incident happened in the Malappuram district in Kerala, ...
New chief secretary appointed in violence-hit Manipur
Vineet Joshi, a 1992-batch IAS officer of the Manipur cadre,...
In pictures: Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul and Spiti receives fresh snow
It’s a treat for tourists, but farmers are worried over the ...
Excise policy case desperate attempt by BJP to malign AAP: Arvind Kejriwal
His remarks come after a Delhi court grants bail to two accu...