Mother Teacher School, Barnala

The school celebrated International Dance Day. The day was chosen to commemorate the birthday of Jean George's Noverre, a French dancer. The aim of honing the dancing skills of students, an inter-house dance competition was organised for classes III to VI. The theme of the competition was 'Folk dance of different states'. The dancers set the floor on fire. The attractive costume, fluid dance movements and fascinating props made it tough for the judges to decide the winner. Auqa House came first, while Ventus House was adjudged second. Principal Daljeet Rana honoured the winners with a trophy.