Mother Teacher School, Barnala

Young Motherites have made the school proud through their consistent performance in the ISSO Examination. Pragati, a student of Class V; Suhavi Surya (Class IX); Avnee Arora (Class IX) and Lukeshpreet Singh (Class IX), received gold medals at the competition. The school Principal Daljeet Singh congratulated the students and staff for their achievement.
