Mother Teacher School, Barnala

Under the 'Hub of Learning' initiative, the school hosted a quiz competition. Mother Teacher School, BGS School, Mahal Kalan, and Stanford International School also participated in the competition. Each school had two participants from classes IX and X (one boy and one girl). The competition consisted of four rounds: the first was based on question and answer, the second was on visual images, the third on audio listening and the fourth was a rapid-fire round in which as many questions as possible were asked in one minute. The theme was G-20 presidency and Indian culture, heritage and handicrafts. In the competition, the school came first, followed by Stanford International School and BGS School, Mahal Kalan, in the third place. Daljit Singh, the principal of the school, said all types of competitions were in accordance with the CBSE circular and this enhanced the confidence and morale of the students.