Mother Teacher School, Barnala

The school hosted a quiz under the 'Hub of Learning' initiative. BGS School Mahal Kalan and Stanford International School also participated in the competition. Each school had two participants from classes IX and X. The competition consisted of four rounds: the first was based on question and answer, the second on visual images, the third on audio listening, and the fourth was a rapid-fire round. The theme was G-20 Presidency and Indian culture, heritage, and handicrafts. The host school stood first, followed by Stanford International School and BGS. Principal Daljit Singh said the school organises all types of competitions in accordance with the CBSE circular.
