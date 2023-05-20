Mother Teacher School, Barnala

Students of Class X fared well in the recently announced results. Keshav Mittal scored 97.6%, followed by Ekamjot 97.4% and Anshpreet Kaur (97.2%). Twenty-five students received grades above 90%. Principal Daljeet Singh and the management congratulated both students and teachers.
