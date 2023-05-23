Mother Teacher School, Barnala

A seminar on 'Distinct Forte' was organised at the school. It was conducted by the Principal of the school Daljit Singh. Students of class IX were inspired to be free from the fear of examination and to recognise their potential. The Principal gave examples of famous personalities like Sachin Tendulkar, Bill Gates, A.R. Rehman, etc who are recognised for their abilities. The seminar was conducted under the supervision of class teachers Manish Bansal, Kirti Sharma and Seema Garg. School Principal said that the school will continue to conduct such seminars, to enable children to identify their goals.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
12-point plan for Pacific Islands: Modi
Unveils health initiatives to boost ties | India, US hold pa...
Marginal impact of Rs 2,000 note withdrawal: RBI chief
Petrol stations, shops refuse Rs 2,000 notes
Fresh violence in Manipur, houses torched; Army called
Curfew extended, Net curbs for 5 more days
Northwest sizzles, Delhi temp crosses 46°C; relief likely today
IMD predicts heavy rain in region between May 23-26