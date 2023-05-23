Mother Teacher School, Barnala

A seminar on 'Distinct Forte' was organised at the school. It was conducted by the Principal of the school Daljit Singh. Students of class IX were inspired to be free from the fear of examination and to recognise their potential. The Principal gave examples of famous personalities like Sachin Tendulkar, Bill Gates, A.R. Rehman, etc who are recognised for their abilities. The seminar was conducted under the supervision of class teachers Manish Bansal, Kirti Sharma and Seema Garg. School Principal said that the school will continue to conduct such seminars, to enable children to identify their goals.