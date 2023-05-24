Mother Teacher School, Barnala

A masterclass on fluency and confidence building was conducted by public speaker Savleen Kaur. The event aimed at enhancing the speaking skills and boosting confidence levels of students from classes I to XII. Savleen Kaur captivated young minds and encouraged them to express themselves with clarity and conviction. Students actively participated and showcased their newfound skills, leaving a lasting impact on their peers and teachers. Principal Daljeet Singh said the transformative experience would undoubtedly contribute to the students' personal and academic growth.
