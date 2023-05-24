Mother Teacher School, Barnala

World Telecommunication Day is observed every year to raise awareness of the benefits that the Internet and other information and communication technologies (ICT) can offer to society and economies, as well as initiatives to close the digital gap. This day was celebrated in MTS recently. A presentation was shown to the students of classes IV, VII and VIII. This presentation depicted how the telecommunication is beneficial in the various fields of life. After the presentation a number of questions asked from the students based on the presentation to assess their critical thinking, attentiveness etc. The school Principal Daljeet Singh said this day was important as it was aimed to educate the people about the use of technology in communication for this world. He appreciated the students for their performance.