Mother Teacher School, Barnala

The pre-Primary wing conducted an activity for students of Kindergarten Class II. The activity aimed at teaching children about the importance of taking care of the environment and how they can contribute to preserving it. Students were divided into groups and each group was given a task to perform. One group was asked to collect plastic waste from their surroundings and dispose of it properly, while another group was asked to plant a sapling in their backyard or on the school premises. Students were enthusiastic about their tasks and worked diligently to complete them. They collected plastic waste from their surroundings and made sure to dispose of it in the correct way. They also planted saplings and watered them regularly. Students were asked to reflect on what they had learnt and to share their experiences.