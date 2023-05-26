Mother Teacher School, Barnala

For the students of classes I and II, the school organised an art-integrated English activity on the subject of story enactment with masks.The event was a component of the CBSE-sponsored," Ek Bharat Shreshth Bharat" programme. The activity aimed at promoting sensitivity towards animals and their importance. The students wore masks of different animals and participated in a story. The tales were influenced by folklore, legends, and myths from various states. The students used a variety of materials and hues to create masks and outfits for their characters.
