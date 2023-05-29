Mother Teacher School, Barnala

India's first speaker exchange programme was organised in collaboration with International House of Speakers, one of the most influential departments of III (International Institute of Influencers), and International Life Skills technologies Pvt limited on Humanisation of Education. It is a great honour that the school is the first in India to take this initiative. This programme's vision was to disseminate the humanisation of education to give a voice to the voiceless and to spread the realistic and genuine spirit of education throughout the globe to the youth, by the Youth, and for the youth. Motherites Amrit Kaur, Puneet Kaur, Avnee Arora, Tanveer Kaur and Shubhkarman Singh presented their table topic magnificently. Tanveer Kaur bagged the first position and Avnee Arora bagged the second position. Principal Daljeet Singh congratulated all participants and said he would continue to implement such programs in the future because such programmes enhance the knowledge and boost the confidence of the students. The management appreciated the efforts of teachers and students.
