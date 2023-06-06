Mother Teacher School, Barnala

Karanpreet Singh, a student of Class X, emerged victorious in the football competition of junior age group held at DAV Sports complex, Amritsar. The event, organised by the Youth Games & Sports Association India, witnessed intense competition from talented young players across the region. Karanpreet's exceptional skills and determination propelled him to secure the gold medal, showcasing his immense talent and dedication to the sport. As a result of the remarkable achievement, Karanpreet has been selected for a trial at an upcoming international football competition to be held in Nepal.. This opportunity not only recognises Karanpreet's capabilities but also serves as a stepping stone towards realising his dreams in the world of football.