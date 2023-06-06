Mother Teacher School, Barnala

Karanpreet Singh, a student of Class X, emerged victorious in the football competition of junior age group held at DAV Sports complex, Amritsar. The event, organised by the Youth Games & Sports Association India, witnessed intense competition from talented young players across the region. Karanpreet's exceptional skills and determination propelled him to secure the gold medal, showcasing his immense talent and dedication to the sport. As a result of the remarkable achievement, Karanpreet has been selected for a trial at an upcoming international football competition to be held in Nepal.. This opportunity not only recognises Karanpreet's capabilities but also serves as a stepping stone towards realising his dreams in the world of football.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Darknet-based drug cartel busted with 'largest' LSD seizure, says NCB
Darknet refers to the deep hidden internet platform that is ...
India, US agree on roadmap to fast-track defence tech transfer
Eye on China, reiterate commitment to ensure free, open Indo...
BSF nabs two Pakistanis in Tarn Taran sector who crossed over inadvertently, hands them back to Rangers
Nothing objectionable except personal belongings and Pakista...
Railways put Odisha accident toll at 278; 101 bodies yet to be identified
1,100 injured, less than 200 are undergoing treatment in var...