Mother Teacher School, Barnala

The school organised a dance competition to promote a passion for dance. The competition was held in four groups. All the contestants were suitably dressed. Participants showed their talents with their rhythmic movements, energy and excellent expressions. Principal Daljeet Singh said dance is a language beyond words. Later, winners were felicitated.
