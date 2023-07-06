Mother Teacher School, Barnala

After the long summer vacation, students returned to school with a mixed feeling of excitement and nostalgia. The school halls were filled with joyous chatter as friends reunited, sharing stories of their adventures. There was a palpable sense of energy and enthusiasm in the air as students eagerly greeted their teachers and settled back into the rhythm of academic life. The school administration organised a warm welcome, with colourful banners and decorations adorning the corridors. Teachers delivered motivational speeches, encouraging students to embrace the new academic year with renewed dedication. The students were eager to dive into their studies, reconnect with classmates, and engage in extracurricular activities.
