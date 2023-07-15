Mother Teacher School, Barnala

School students Divanshi Aggarwal, Agamveer Partap, Paramveer Partap, Kaavesh Gupta, Udayveer Singh and Lukeshpreet Singh have displayed exceptional performance in the Zonal level SOF competitive exams, showcasing their dedication and academic prowess and received certificates of excellence. According to school Principal Daljeet Singh, their success serves as an inspiration to their peers and stands as a testament to the school’s commitment to fostering academic excellence.

