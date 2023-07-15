Mother Teacher School, Barnala

School students Divanshi Aggarwal, Agamveer Partap, Paramveer Partap, Kaavesh Gupta, Udayveer Singh and Lukeshpreet Singh have displayed exceptional performance in the Zonal level SOF competitive exams, showcasing their dedication and academic prowess and received certificates of excellence. According to school Principal Daljeet Singh, their success serves as an inspiration to their peers and stands as a testament to the school’s commitment to fostering academic excellence.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Swollen Yamuna recedes slowly, concerns remain amid rain forecast
The situation could worsen if weather predictions of more ra...
Bambhia gang member under treatment escapes from hospital where Lawrence Bishnoi is admitted
Surinder Pal Singh--alias Billa--the gang member was under t...
Monsoon fury: Only 3 of 25 breaches plugged in Punjab
Race against time: Patiala, Sangrur worst-hit; volunteers pi...