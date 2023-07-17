Mother Teacher School, Barnala

The school conducted the CBSE Art Integrated Activity under the Ek Bharat Shreshta Bharat Programme for the students of classes I & II about basic form of mathematical shapes. In this activity students made different shapes with the help of clay. They were also introduced 2D and 3D shapes showing real life objects. The students made shapes like triangle, circle, square, rectangle etc. The Coordinator and Principal, Daljeet Singh, said through practicals, the students were able to understand the mathematical concepts more easily than with the help of books.

