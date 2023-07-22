Mother Teacher School, Barnala

To inspire the young poets to exhibit their talent and confidence, the school organised a Punjabi Recitation Competition for the students of Class III to VI. The enthusiastic poets recited the poems with amazing expressions, rhythm, articulation and sonority of words. The enthusiastic poets engaged the audience with their interesting verses and vivid evocation while reciting the poems. The participants were lauded for showcasing their linguistic skills, inventiveness and knack for recitation. The competition was judged on the basis of introduction, content, presentation, props and overall presentation.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Search operation at Maharashtra landslide site resumes on third day; 86 people yet to be traced
The landslide at the tribal village, situated on a hill slop...
TMC accuses BJP of stalling Parliament, demands PM open debate on Manipur
Proceedings in both the Houses of Parliament have been paral...
Brother beheads sister after she eloped with man of same village, carries severed head to police station
The incident took place in the Mithwara village in the Fateh...
Congress government in Chhattisgarh survives no-trust motion moved by BJP
The no-confidence motion is defeated by voice vote in the st...
Luxury car driver who crushed 9 people to death in Ahmedabad sent to judicial custody
The driver's father, Pragnesh Patel, has also been remanded ...