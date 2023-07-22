Mother Teacher School, Barnala

To inspire the young poets to exhibit their talent and confidence, the school organised a Punjabi Recitation Competition for the students of Class III to VI. The enthusiastic poets recited the poems with amazing expressions, rhythm, articulation and sonority of words. The enthusiastic poets engaged the audience with their interesting verses and vivid evocation while reciting the poems. The participants were lauded for showcasing their linguistic skills, inventiveness and knack for recitation. The competition was judged on the basis of introduction, content, presentation, props and overall presentation.

