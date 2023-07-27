Mother Teacher School, Barnala

The English declamation on Kargil Diwas was a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made by the country’s brave soldiers to safeguard its borders and protect citizens’ freedom. Through the event, the school aimed to imbue the students of Class VII and VIII with a sense of pride in their nation’s history and a deep respect for the sacrifices made by the country’s armed forces. Kargil Diwas serves as a symbol of bravery, unity, and resilience, and it is essential to observe this day to ensure that the legacy of the country’s heroes lives on forever in citizens’ hearts and minds. Students participated with great enthusiasm and showed their concern and respect for the martyrs in the presence of their wing coordinator Rajni Sharma. Principal Daljeet Singh paid his gratitude to the martyrs and said the event instilled a sense of gratitude and patriotism among the young minds, inspiring them to be responsible citizens.

