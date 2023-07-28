Mother Teacher School, Barnala

A calligraphy competition was organised in the school for students of Class III to VI. The aim of the competition was to inculcate the habit of good handwriting among students, encourage them to write neatly and present the content in a proper manner. The students exhibited their writing skills through different forms of calligraphic fonts. The assessment was done by a selected panel of teachers.
