Mother Teacher School, Barnala

The school conducted Friendship Day celebration in which Class I and II students participated in friendship band making activity. Enthusiasm filled the air as the kids eagerly gathered around colourful crafting stations, equipped with vibrant threads, beads and jewels. Guided by their teachers, they skilfully weave these materials into beautiful friendship bands. The activity not only sparked their creativity but also taught them the value of sharing and caring. The event concluded with the students understanding the essence of friendship, as they proudly wore their handcrafted bands on their wrists, promising to cherish and uphold the spirit of friendship.
