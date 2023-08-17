Mother Teacher School, Barnala

A Kavyanjali Pratiyogita (poetry competition) on “Swatantrata ki Umang” was organised for students of classes Nursery to Class II. The event aimed to inspire young minds to express their thoughts on the spirit of freedom. Motherites enthusiastically participated, showcasing their creativity and patriotic fervor through their poems. The poems highlighted the importance of freedom and the sacrifices made by our national heroes.

#Barnala