Mother Teacher School, Barnala

The school conducted an inter-class GK quiz finals for Class I and II students on a topic, “Know your country”. The competition comprised four rounds. Participants showcased their knowledge about various aspects of the nation, spanning geography, history, culture and more. At the end participants received the prizes according to their ranking from Principal Daljeet Rana.
