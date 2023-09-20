Mother Teacher School, Barnala

The school celebrated Hindi Diwas for kindergarten to Class II students. It’s a day when students learn about the importance of the Hindi language. Teachers used interactive methods like storytelling, rhymes and games to introduce Hindi alphabet and basic words. Children were encouraged to speak and write in Hindi, fostering a connection with their mother tongue. Activities, such as writing the Devnagri script, reciting Hindi poems and creating simple sentences in Hindi, were organised. Students also learnt about the history and significance of Hindi Diwas. They participated in cultural programmes, showcasing their budding language skills.

