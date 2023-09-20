Mother Teacher School, Barnala

The school celebrated Hindi Diwas for kindergarten to Class II students. It’s a day when students learn about the importance of the Hindi language. Teachers used interactive methods like storytelling, rhymes and games to introduce Hindi alphabet and basic words. Children were encouraged to speak and write in Hindi, fostering a connection with their mother tongue. Activities, such as writing the Devnagri script, reciting Hindi poems and creating simple sentences in Hindi, were organised. Students also learnt about the history and significance of Hindi Diwas. They participated in cultural programmes, showcasing their budding language skills.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Justin Trudeau's claim of India's link to Nijjar's killing a 'shameless action', Washington shouldn't be part of it, says US expert
Michael Rubin, Senior Fellow at American Enterprise Institut...
Inside new Parliament House, govt tables 33% women’s reservation Bill
We will write history, says PM | Unlikely to be effective in...
Falling popularity led Canadian PM to raise the flag over Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder?
Running govt with backing of pro-separatist Jagmeet’s party
Must set high goals, can't paint big pictures on small canvas: PM Modi
Says India ‘Vishwamitra’ in new global order