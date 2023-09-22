Mother Teacher School, Barnala

Ganesh Chaturthi was celebrated in the school. Poojan was organised by the dedicated teachers of pre-primary under the guidance of the principal and coordinators. The highlight of the day was the Ganesh pooja, which was performed by Chairman Kapil Mittal with the principal, coordinator and students. Students chanted prayers seeking Lord Ganesha’s blessings for wisdom and success in their academic journey. Bhog was offered to Lord Ganesha. ‘Baal Ganesha’ movie was also screened.

#Barnala