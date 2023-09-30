Mother Teacher School, Barnala

In the school, Gandhi Jayanti was celebrated with an activity “Gandhi Ek Yatra - Jai Jawan Jai Kisan”. Students from Playway to UKG classes participated by dressing up as national heroes, paying tributes to the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi. Little ones looked adorable in their costumes, showcasing iconic figures from India’s history. For Class I and II students, an exciting poster-making competition was organised. The creative activity allowed these young minds to express their admiration for Mahatma Gandhi and his principles of truth and non-violence.

#Barnala #Mahatma Gandhi