Mother Teacher School, Barnala

The school celebrated the birthdays of students born in September. Teachers and classmates assembled to sing birthday songs, and birthday children got gifts. The air was filled with laughter and joy as the children celebrated together. As part of their educational experience, the children were had a visit to a cowshed. They learnt about cows, their importance, and how to care for them. The kids were glad to feed the cows chapattis, enjoying the unusual and pleasant experience of engaging with these lovely animals.

#Barnala