Mother Teacher School, Barnala

The school organised an eye check-up camp with the motto “Better vision for the better future” for students of Play way to Class II. The event aimed at promoting visual health and early detection of any eye-related issues among young learners. Dr Rupesh Singla, a renowned ophthalmologist, was invited to conduct the eye examinations. During the camp, Dr Singla assessed the students’ vision and screened them for common eye problems such as myopia, hyperopia, and astigmatism.

#Barnala