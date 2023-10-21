Mother Teacher School, Barnala

Cooking can happen even without fire. A culinary competition was conducted in the school for Class III to VI students. Students prepared yummy lip-smacking items like sev puri, variety of sandwiches, strawberry fantasy and dry fruit laddu and proved their versatility in cooking without fire. These competitions can promote creativity, enhance cooking skills, build confidence, self-confidence, self-discipline and even humility.
