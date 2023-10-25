Mother Teacher School, Barnala

The school organised an Inter-House Maths Quiz for Class VII to X. Students participated in the competition with great zeal. Results were announced by the House Convener. The first position was attained by Ignis House. The second position was attained by Ventus House. The Terra House got the third position.
