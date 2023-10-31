Mother Teacher School, Barnala

The school organised an English roleplay activity centred on United Nations (UN) agencies and organs for the students of classes VII and VIII. The event was an engaging and educational experience where students assumed the roles of various UN agencies and acted out scenarios related to international diplomacy and problem-solving. Each student was assigned a specific UN agency, such as UNICEF, WHO, or UNESCO, and had to prepare and perform their roles effectively. The activity not only improved their English language skills but also raised awareness about the critical work of the UN in addressing global issues. The students’’ performances were impressive, showcasing their understanding of the functions and goals of these international organisations.
