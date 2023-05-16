Mother Teacher School, Barnala (Punjab)

The school celebrated National Technology Day by showing a presentation to students of Class V. The theme of the presentation was 'Role of Technology'. This presentation shows all the aspects of technology in our daily life. Later, a quiz was organised for students.
