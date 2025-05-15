DT
PT
Home / The School Tribune / Mothers' Day activity at Mukand Public School Model Town, Yamuna Nagar

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:39 AM May 15, 2025 IST
In a heart-warming celebration of Mother's Day, the students of Class V showcased a special newspaper edition dedicated to their mothers. This unique edition featured thoughtful and expressive pieces on the hobbies of their mothers, memorable experiences shared with them, their favourite dishes, and beautifully crafted poems honouring mothers. Adding to the charm of the celebration, Class IV students contributed personalised gift coupons, each promising a loving act or helpful gesture for their mothers every day.

