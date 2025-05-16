Students of Class I and II celebrated Mother’s Day, paying tribute to the unwavering love and dedication of mothers. The event was filled with heartfelt performances, thoughtful gestures, and warm moments that highlighted the special bond between mothers and their children. Students showcased their talent by reciting Hindi and English poems, singing beautiful Hindi song and by dancing to the Bollywood tunes that expressed gratitude and appreciation for their mothers. The event concluded with a heartfelt ‘thank-you’ note from the students to their mothers, acknowledging their selfless love and support.

