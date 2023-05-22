Mother’s Day at SRT DAV Public School, Bilga

A function was organised at the school on Mother's Day. The students made greeting cards to express their gratitude towards their mothers. They also presented poems describing the role of mother in the life of human beings, especially children. Some students presented songs to express their respect for their mothers. On the occasion, the Principal of the school, Ravi Sharma, told the students that everyone was always indebted to their mothers. So it became the duty of every child to give full respect to his mothers.
