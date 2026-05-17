The Kindergarten wing of Blue Bird High School, Sec 16, Panchkula, celebrated Mother's Day. Around 80 mothers participated in a series of fun-filled games and activities, creating a lively and cheerful atmosphere on the campus. The celebration featured a delightful fireless healthy cookery activity in which mothers showcased their culinary skills and creativity. A joyful ramp walk by mothers along with their children added charm to the occasion and drew enthusiastic applause from the audience. The event was made even more special with a melodious group song presented by senior students. Children expressed their love and gratitude by preparing beautiful takeaways for their mothers. Gifts were presented to all mothers, while winners of various games and activities were honoured with prizes.

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