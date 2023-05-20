Mother’s Day celebrated at DAV School, Mohali

Mother's Day was celebrated at the school. To celebrate motherhood and express gratitude and feelings towards the mothers, a special assembly was organised in which emotions were depicted by the students through poems, dances and songs. The sudents made digital cards and also brought small handmade tokens of love for their mothers.The mothers were invited to showcase their talent which made the event more enriching. The Principal of the school, Rosy Sharma, inspired the children to do virtuous deeds and resort to ethical ways that made their parents happy.