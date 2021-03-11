Mother's Day event

A grand event was organised on Mother's Day at Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Senior Secondary Public School, Dhanaura-Ladwa. The event was inaugurated by Principal of the school Dherminder Khera. Describing the importance of Mother’s Day, he said every day should be celebrated as Mother's Day. In this programme, students of classes I to VIII showed respect and gratitude to mothers through songs, poems, dances, speeches etc. A group song was presented by Khushmeet, Manika, Arpita, Jasmine, Prachi, Chhavi, Harman, Sanskriti, Lakshita and Varinda. Antara from Class IX presented a solo song. From Class VIII Jasmine, Gursimran, Diksha, Simran, Mansi presented solo dance. Jagriti, Madhavi, Edhi, Riya, Maanvi, Mithali, Sarika, Simran presented group songs. Yashvi, Girisha, and Vrishti from Class 1 recited a beautiful poem. From Class II Hargun, Ravleen, Vrishti, Drish, from Class III Aarohi, from Class IV Harman, Tanit, Sukhman and from Class V Hargun presented mesmerising dances.
