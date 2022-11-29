Moti Lal Nehru Public School, Jind

The star cast of Haryanvi film ‘Dada Lakhmi’, depicting the importance of Haryanvi culture, ancient traditions and history, promoted the film on the school campus. Actor and director of Rampal Balhara Production Yashpal Sharma, director of Satrangi film Sandeep Sharma, film actors Ravinder Anna, Sahil Jesus, Geetu Pari, etc, were present. Film’s actor and director Yashpal Sharma introduced the children to the Haryanvi culture. The film has bagged the National Award. At the end of the programme, the actors were honoured by Principal of the school Ravindra Kumar, Administrator VP Sharma and members of the school staff with mementoes.