Moti Lal Nehru Public School, Jind

The star cast of Haryanvi film ‘Dada Lakhmi’, depicting the importance of Haryanvi culture, ancient traditions and history, promoted the film on the school campus. Actor and director of Rampal Balhara Production Yashpal Sharma, director of Satrangi film Sandeep Sharma, film actors Ravinder Anna, Sahil Jesus, Geetu Pari, etc, were present. Film’s actor and director Yashpal Sharma introduced the children to the Haryanvi culture. The film has bagged the National Award. At the end of the programme, the actors were honoured by Principal of the school Ravindra Kumar, Administrator VP Sharma and members of the school staff with mementoes.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
'You should be ashamed': Israeli envoy Naor Gilon writes open letter to IFFI Jury Head Nadav Lapid following his remark on 'The Kashmir Files'
Lapid had called the film a ‘propaganda’, ‘vulgar’ at the cl...
'Truth can make people lie': Vivek Agnihotri takes indirect dig at IFFI Jury Head over 'The Kashmir Files' row
Actor Anupam Kher condemns Nadav Lapid’s controversial remar...
NIA conducts raids in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi as part of crackdown on gangster-terrorist nexus
The raids are being conducted at the residential and other p...
BSF women personnel shoot down Pakistani drone in Amritsar
The troops fire at the drone at 11.05pm on Monday after they...
UK delivering on new Free Trade Agreement with India, says Rishi Sunak
In his first major foreign policy speech since taking charge...