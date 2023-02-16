Moti Lal Nehru Public School, Jind

The school celebrated Divine Valentine's Day (Matri-Pitri Pujan Diwas). Students from Classes I to V participated in this programme and worshiped their parents with flower garlands. Principal Ravindra Kumar while addressing the students inspired them to always respect their parents and follow the path shown by them. School administrator VP Sharma gave his best wishes to the students. Sister Rekha, keynote speaker in the programme, inspired the children to stay away from western culture and live life by adopting moral values and love for their Indian culture.
