Moti Lal Nehru Public School, Jind

The school organised a grand ‘Teej Utsav’, a cultural extravaganza that showcased the richness of diversity and the strength of unity within the school community. Attended by guests, led by Kumari Seema Prasad, District Programme Officer, Women and Child Development Department, and Sumit Arora, Amit Sharma and Vijay Godara, members of the Haryana Education Society, the function was marked by a series of captivating performances and heart-warming moments. The celebration began with the tilak and lamp-lighting ceremony, followed by a soulful welcome song. The choreography by students displayed remarkable synergy and creativity, highlighting the beauty of diverse cultures coming together.