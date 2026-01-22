DT
PT
Home / The School Tribune / Motilal Nehru Public School, Jind

Motilal Nehru Public School, Jind

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:00 AM Jan 22, 2026 IST
A biennial training was organised by the CBSE at school. The training focused on mathematics, especially for primary classes, in which teachers were exposed to modern methods of teaching mathematics in an interesting, simple and effective manner. The objective of the training was to introduce the teachers to innovative teaching methods and to make classroom teaching more effective, interesting and child-centric. Achhari Garg and Ravi Kumar were the resource persons. The main topic of the training was “Teaching Mathematics for Elementary Classes”. Achhari Garg elaborated on various ways to make mathematics simple, practical and enjoyable at the primary level. Principal Ravindra Kumar, in his address, said such training programmes prove to be very useful for the teachers. In the end, the resource persons were honoured with mementos on behalf of the school administration.

