Motilal Nehru Public School, Jind

A biennial training was organised by the CBSE at school. The training focused on mathematics, especially for primary classes, in which teachers were exposed to modern methods of teaching mathematics in an interesting, simple and effective manner. The objective of the training was to introduce the teachers to innovative teaching methods and to make classroom teaching more effective, interesting and child-centric. Achhari Garg and Ravi Kumar were the resource persons. The main topic of the training was “Teaching Mathematics for Elementary Classes”. Achhari Garg elaborated on various ways to make mathematics simple, practical and enjoyable at the primary level. Principal Ravindra Kumar, in his address, said such training programmes prove to be very useful for the teachers. In the end, the resource persons were honoured with mementos on behalf of the school administration.

