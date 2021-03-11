Motilal Nehru Public School, Jind

The school conducted a poetry and shloka recitation competition for Class VI to VIII. The aim of the competition was to remove stage fear from the minds of children as well as to enhance their self-expression and pronunciation. Different topics were chosen and innovative props were made accordingly. All students enjoyed the beauty of expression, thoughts, feeling, rhyme and rhythm. They mesmerised everyone with their poems. They chanted shlokas like ‘shanti mantra’ and ‘guru mantra’. Principal Ravinder Kumar applauded the performance of the participants and encouraged them to participate in such competitions.