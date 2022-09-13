Motilal Nehru Public School, Jind

Students from the school took part in games like kabaddi, kho-kho, badminton, football, athletics, cricket, shooting, athelics, cycling, skating, table tennis, judo, taekwondo etc in the eight-day Jind Block school games that concluded recently. In kabaddi, the school students got second position. In kho-kho girls (U-19) the school team was at the first place. In badminton Armaan, Vineet, Hanni, Milan and Bhavyam got first position in different categories. In boxing (U-17) girls Kakul (54kg), Neha (57kg) got first place and Garima (40kg) got the third position. In boxing boys Aniket (38 kg), Bharat (46kg) Prince (57kg), Krish (70kg), Priksit (81kg) got first position. Sameer was placed second, while Bhavesh got third position. In cricket (U-19) boys got third position. Three students: Bhivasya, Haresh and Mann were selected for district games. The girls cricket team won first position in the tournament. Divyanshi, Sarika Berwal, Bhoomi, Pari Sharma were selected for the district games. In football, Dev has been selected for district games. In judo (U-17) Jyoti and Priyanshi got first position. In skating , Anshika was on top and in taekwondo, Akshay got first position. Students were welcomed at school by the Principal Ravinder Kumar and honoured with certificates.