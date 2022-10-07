Motilal Nehru Public School, Jind

Students of the Sapling branch of the school celebrated the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Various activities were organised to pay tributes to the Father of the Nation. Celebrations commenced with a morning assembly in which students from Class I to V shared anecdotes of Mahatma Gandhi’s life. Students delivered speeches and recited poems on the life and principles of Mahatma Gandhi. Students presented skits depicting inspiring incidents from Gandhi’s life. Some students were dressed as Gandhi. Teachers shared a brief overview of the life of Mahatma Gandhi. Beautiful ‘charkhas’ made by students were appreciated by one and all. Principal Ravinder Kumar asked the children to respect the Father of the Nation. School Administrator VP Sharma and Head Coordinator Surender Kumar said Mahatma Gandhi taught the whole world the idea of non-violence. Teachers and students took oath to follow the path of non-violence.