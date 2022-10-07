Motilal Nehru Public School, Jind

Students of the Sapling branch of the school celebrated the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Various activities were organised to pay tributes to the Father of the Nation. Celebrations commenced with a morning assembly in which students from Class I to V shared anecdotes of Mahatma Gandhi’s life. Students delivered speeches and recited poems on the life and principles of Mahatma Gandhi. Students presented skits depicting inspiring incidents from Gandhi’s life. Some students were dressed as Gandhi. Teachers shared a brief overview of the life of Mahatma Gandhi. Beautiful ‘charkhas’ made by students were appreciated by one and all. Principal Ravinder Kumar asked the children to respect the Father of the Nation. School Administrator VP Sharma and Head Coordinator Surender Kumar said Mahatma Gandhi taught the whole world the idea of non-violence. Teachers and students took oath to follow the path of non-violence.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Enforcement Directorate holds raids on liquor contractors in Faridkot, Ludhiana, Chandigarh
Searches held at various locations of liquor baron Deep Malh...
Human rights campaigners of Belarus, Russia and Ukraine win Nobel Peace Prize
'The Peace Prize laureates represent civil society in their ...
Rupee falls 15 paise to close at all-time low of 82.32 against US dollar
The Indian currency for the first time closed below the 82 l...
Suspect in Punjabi family murder had once worked for victims' trucking business and had feud with them
The feud dated back a year, the sheriff said, and “got prett...
Mohali RPG attack case solved, claims Delhi Police; 2 held
Were tasked by Pakistan-based gangster-terrorist Harvinder R...